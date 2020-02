Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering Secretary Perdue clarifying President Trump’s trade relief tweet, the oversupply of winegrapes and the fast-approaching deadline to apply for FARMER program funding. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.