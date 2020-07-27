The fall veggies you should plant in your garden right now. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Right now is the right time to plant these fall garden favorites: potatoes, if you can find them, or if you saved seed potatoes, Cabbage, Broccoli, and cauliflower. All can be started from seed right now. These crops are generally transplanted in mid-August.

In a couple weeks, start planting those seed beets, carrots, and beans. Around the second week of August, it will be time to transplant cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower to their final location.

Mid- to late August you’ll want to plant seed radishes and leaf lettuce.

Its recommended that you plant seeds slightly deeper than you would have in the spring because the seed stays cooler and the soil around the seed remains moist longer.

Be sure to water more frequently so seeds are not allowed to dry. Be careful about overhead watering. It often causes soil to crust, making it more difficult for young plants to emerge. You can prevent this by applying a light sprinkling of peat moss, vermiculite or compost directly over the row after seeding.

