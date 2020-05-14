Exciting Research to Combat Pierce’s Disease in Vineyards

The Pierce’s Disease/Glassy-winged Sharpshooter (PD/GWSS) Board is involved in various different types of research projects on behalf of the industry. The PD/GWSS Board provides recommendations to the California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary on the use of funds collected under the PD/GWSS winegrape assessment. PD/GWSS Board Member Steve McIntyre described a bacterium that was discovered by Dr. Steve Lindow as showing promise for addressing Pierce’s Disease in vineyards.
