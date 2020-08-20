Enhanced PACA Training Being Offered Online by USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is offering a detailed training course online for individuals and companies that buy and sell fruits and vegetables. The new training tool is useful for those who rely on AMS’ administration of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) which enforces fair-trade practices in the produce industry.

The PACA Basics Online Training is free and available through the PACA website at the Education and Training link. The training consists of 12 units which provide information that produce businesses need to operate within the PACA guidelines. Each of the training units can be completed in under an hour. Once the material has been reviewed a test is provided which results in a certificate for participants who have completed the entire course.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West