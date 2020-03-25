Efforts Underway to Address Labor Concerns During COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID-19 concerns continue, efforts are underway to ensure that agricultural operations have enough workers available to address farming needs. Several agricultural groups have expressed a need to ensure that visa processing continues, to allow H-2A workers to come into the U.S. to work on farms and ranches.

“USDA is taking action on this, working with the State Department and others, to try to provide opportunities to make sure most of these workers can get their visas processed and get to the U.S. as quickly as possible,” said Reece Langley, Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council. “USDA has set up a dedicated email account for those that are encountering issues and need to reach out about that. The email address is AgLabor@USDA.gov.”

Listen to the report below.

Farm & Ranch Headlines ~ 03.25.2020

