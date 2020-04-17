Deadline for National Organic Producer Surveys Extended

The deadline to submit feedback as part of two ongoing surveys for gathering a better understanding of the organic industry has been extended. In response to the disruption caused by COVID-19, the Organic Farming Research Foundation and Organic Seed Alliance are extending the survey deadline to Monday, June 1 for two national organic surveys. The decision was made to accommodate producers dealing with coronavirus challenges, to give them the opportunity to share their experiences and concerns as part of the surveys.

One of the surveys is for certified organic producers and the other is for producers who are transitioning to organic certification. Initially released on February 18, the two surveys are part of a collaborative effort to better understand the needs of organic producers and what types of organic research would best serve the industry. The surveys are part of a USDA-funded project and are being administered by Washington State University.

