The California Farm Labor Contractor Association and the UC Davis Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety is asking for feedback from the agricultural industry. Farmers and ranchers are being encouraged to provide information on how the COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the industry. through an online survey is being conducted through Friday, July 10.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish, and should take less than 10 minutes to complete. The survey is completely anonymous, however there will be opportunity to voluntarily share contact information for any participants who wish to receive any resources developed as a result of the survey.

Listen to the radio report below.

COVID-19 Farm Survey Open Until July 10

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West