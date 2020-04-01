COVID-19 Delays Events at the International Agri-Center®

Tulare, CA • April 1, 2020 – As of March 16, 2020, all events scheduled at the International Agri-Center® were postponed or canceled in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures.

“We are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” stated Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “Our staff is staying busy preparing for life after this pandemic. We will continue to serve our local community and the essential business of agriculture once we all have helped to flatten the curve.”

The International Agri-Center® is on the list of resources to be used by the Office of Emergency Services (OES). While no official requests have been made at this time, buildings and grounds are available for OES needs and any activity at the International Agri-Center® is related to COVID-19 response.

As the pandemic has progressed, the International Agri-Center® has followed recommended government guidelines. All scheduled public and private events have been postponed or canceled until further notice. These events include, but are not limited to:

California Antique Farm Equipment Show® – canceled for 2020, will return April 16-18, 2021

– canceled for 2020, will return April 16-18, 2021 AgVentures!® School Tours – canceled through May 1, pending COVID-19 recommendations

– canceled through May 1, pending COVID-19 recommendations AgVentures!® Day – canceled for 2020, will return May of 2021

– canceled for 2020, will return May of 2021 World Ag Expo® Bark Sale – postponed

– postponed California Reined Cow Horse Association Herd Practice and Horse Show #3 – canceled

– canceled Garden Bros. Circus – postponed to Fall 2020

– postponed to Fall 2020 Northern California Volleyball Association tournament – canceled, will return in 2021

– canceled, will return in 2021 Farmer of the Year Banquet – postponed

– postponed Wilson Elementary Daddy Daughter Dance – postponed

– postponed Tulare County Farm Bureau Dinner – postponed

No event bookings are being accepted until local, state and federal agencies provide guidance stating that normal business can resume. To inquire about post-COVID-19 school tours, event rentals, 2021 World Ag Expo®, and more, please contact:

AgVentures!® School Tours – agventures@farmshow.org

Event Rentals & Equestrian – events@farmshow.org

2021 World Ag Expo® – waesales@farmshow.org

General Inquiries – info@farmshow.org