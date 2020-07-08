Some container annuals that are hard to kill. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you’re looking for beautiful container plants that are hard to kill, Petunias are perfect for the new gardener. They’re annuals come in candy-coated shades-pink, purple, yellow, apricot, red, white, and stripes. These classic blooms are classified as “weatherproof,” meaning they can handle large amounts of water splashed on them.

Another hard-to-kill plant is Verbena. Clusters of mini blooms make a great accent plant, are a no-fail option for warm, dry conditions and do well in almost any pot.

Coleus are loads of funky foliage combos of everything from plain green to wild reds. Choose from numerous different varieties of this greenery, whether you’re looking for shade-dwellers or sun-lovers.

Scaevola are pretty blue-purple, fan-shape flowers that look like they would be high maintenance, but the truth is they love hanging out in baskets or window boxes in the sun. These pretty blooms are also self-cleaning, so there’s no need to deadhead them to keep them healthy. The best part about scaevola is that the only insect that the plant attracts is butterflies.

Container Annuals that are Hard to Kill