Climate Crisis Action Plan Recognizes Value of Agriculture

The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis recently released its Climate Crisis Action Plan as a comprehensive framework to address environmental issues moving forward. The plan, ‘Solving the Climate Crisis: The Congressional Action Plan for a Clean Energy Economy and a Healthy, Resilient, and Just America,’ outlines ambitious policies to combine economic growth with the development and implementation of environmental solutions.

“The report’s recommendations cover a broad array of agricultural climate solutions, including many in which AFT is engaged, such as increasing carbon sequestration through regenerative agricultural practices, protecting and retaining farmland, and supporting the next generation of farmers and ranchers,” American Farmland Trust (AFT) federal policy director Tim Fink said in a press release. “AFT thanks the Committee for their forward-thinking recommendations and applauds their recognition of the essential role our nation’s farmers and ranchers must play in addressing climate change.”

The 547-page plan lays out hundreds of policy recommendations to advance the progress of federal environmental goals. The Climate Crisis Action Plan highlights 12 pillars of emphasis which include infrastructure investment, increasing resilience to climate impacts, and the development of more renewable energy sources. The plan also acknowledges the impact that agriculture has on meeting climate goals, with plans for investment to support climate stewardship practices and incentives to further increase energy efficiency in farming.

“TFI is committed to continuing to work with members of Congress to ensure that any legislation or policy advanced can reduce GHG emissions without creating disincentives that would inhibit the continued advancement toward a more sustainable U.S. fertilizer industry,” The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) President and CEO Corey Rosenbusch said in a news release. “Efficient use of fertilizer and industry ingenuity have led to a doubling of yield, a modest increase in fertilizer use, and the preservation of an area roughly the size of Texas from being turned into farmland. When you look at it from that perspective, fertilizer is a key component in land conservation and of reducing deforestation.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West