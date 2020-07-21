HLB funding to support the fight against the spread of the disease and the Asian citrus psyllid survived cuts in the revised state budget, and leaders believe their chances in the federal revisions remain high.

California Citrus Mutual President and CEO Casey Creamer said, of course, it was good news that Governor Gavin Newsom did not reduce the $5 million supporting programs that limit the spread of huanglongbing disease in the state. Allocations for the programs comes from multiple sources, and Creamer said he believes HLB funding on a national level will also survive the cuts caused by COVID-19.

Listen to the radio report.

Citrus Industry Positive About Federal HLB Funding

