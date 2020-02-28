Chinese Market Slowing Opening for U.S. Ag Products

The Chinese market is beginning to open up for American agricultural products as the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement begins to be implemented. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer recently announced that China has taken steps to ensure it meets the commitments established under the deal.

“President Trump signed the Phase One agreement a little more than a month ago and we are already seeing positive results,” Ambassador Lighthizer said in a news release. “Under the President’s leadership, we will ensure the agreement is strictly enforced for the benefit of our workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses.”

Some of the actions taken include signing a protocol that allowed fresh chipping potatoes to be imported from the U.S. and updating the list of approved facilities allowed to export animal proteins, dairy and tallow for industry use. China has also lifted the ban on American poultry and poultry products. The list of products that can be exported to China as feed additives has also been updated, along with the list of U.S. seafood species that can be exported to China.

“President Trump and this Administration negotiated a strong trade agreement with China that promises significant benefits for American agriculture,” Secretary Perdue said. “We look forward to realizing these benefits this year and are encouraged by progress made.”

China has also announced a new round of tariff exclusions for U.S. agricultural commodities that were subject to retaliatory tariffs. The announcement itemizes approximately 150 tariff lines that relate to agriculture. Eligible enterprises may apply for a tariff exclusion for any tariff line that has not already received a tariff exclusion. Qualified importers looking for access to the Chinese market can begin applying for exemptions through China’s Ministry of Finance beginning March 2 and will be approved for individual applicants and will not automatically apply to all importers.

