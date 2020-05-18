CDFA Announces New Dates for Stop QIP Petition Hearing

A new date has been set for the hearing that may determine the future of the Quota Incentive Program (QIP) for dairy farmers. The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has moved the QIP hearing date once again to June 9 and 10. The hearing will be held through webinar and teleconference beginning at 9 a.m. on both days. The internet link and call-in information will be made available as the hearing date approaches.

The hearing is based on a petition from the STOP QIP Tax Coalition which calls for the immediate termination of the state’s QIP. The issue was originally meant to be heard in March, then it was pushed to April, and was postponed again because of the COVID-19 pandemic. STOP QIP petitioned CDFA earlier in the year asserting that the milk check deductions were not implemented by a lawful amendment and therefore have no legal precedence.

