CAWG Foundation Gala to Support Student Scholarships

SACRAMENTO, February 28, 2020 – The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) Foundation is inviting wine industry members, elected officials and the public to a special event to help children of winegrape grower employees achieve their college dreams. The foundation provides several student scholarships annually and has awarded $464,500 in scholarships over the past 22 years.

The CAWG Foundation Gala – featuring a reception, program, silent auction and raffle – will be held at the Senator Hotel (1121 L Street, Sacramento) on March 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Among the many exciting silent auction items are stays at an Incline Village condo and a Yountville vineyard guest home, which includes a tour and tasting. Gala tickets are $100 each. Various sponsorship opportunities are available.

New this year is an entertaining “tour through California” that showcases spectacular wines from throughout the state and exquisite cuisine prepared by Brasserie Capitale. At each station, guests will hear from the winery and chef about the delicious wine and food pairings.

“Enjoying wine together connects us to the thousands of hard-working growers, vintners and employees who have made the California wine industry what it is today,” CAWG President John Aguirre said. “The foundation’s scholarship program is a way for us to show our deep appreciation for winegrape grower employees and to make a difference in the lives of their children who are pursuing college.”

For event details and tickets, visit https://www.eventleaf.com/cawgfoundationgala.

For additional information about tickets and sponsorships:

Jenny Devine, CAWG Events Coordinator, 916-379-8995, jenny@cawg.org

Natalie Collins, CAWG Director of Member Relations, 916-379-8995, natalie@cawg.org