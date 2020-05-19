Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, agriculture leaders are urging policymakers to take more time when implementing changes. Two recent new regulations rolled out on California employers with seemingly little consultation with those who will be impacted.

Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia said the paid sick leave and worker’s compensation changes in regards to the coronavirus are good examples of rushed regulation that has unintended consequences on industries during this tough time. “With all due respect to the Governor, who is doing all that he can to manage this public health crisis…There has to be more time to think these proposals through and not rush them over the finish line,” he said.

Listen to the full radio report.

California Farmers Already ‘Bleeding Cash’ Dealing With Quick Policy Decisions

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.