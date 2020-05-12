The United States Department of Agriculture‘s California citrus numbers remain unchanged from last month. The National Agricultural Statistics Service‘s Bill Curtis announced May’s Citrus Crop Forecast. All of the data for California was identical to April’s forecast and just shy of last year’s final production. Last year was a bounceback year for much of the state’s citrus producers. The 2017-2018 season was 14 percent lower than last year for non-Valencia oranges and 26 percent lower for tangerines and tangelos. This season is ending up closer to last season than the 2017-2018 season.

California Citrus Forecast Unchanged, Just Below Last Season

