Building a Farm Fence That Will Last a Lifetime

When raising livestock, you need a strong farm fence. A good fence will not only keep your livestock contained, but it will also keep predators out. Not only can a strong farm fence add visual appeal and resale value to your farm, but it can also serve as a nice divider.

Some tips for building a strong fence. First, check with your local authorities to see if a building permit is necessary. And also call Dig Safe before beginning any work to consider any underground utilities. Do your research to guarantee that your fence is made out of the strongest material that your budget can afford. While wood, page wire, and electric tend to be the most common building materials, some people even use unique materials like composite and vinyl (though not often, since these are more expensive).

It’s highly recommended that you purchase quality hardware, use stainless steel or galvanized, as these will be resistant to corrosion and rust. You’ll also want to invest in a good gate and hang it right.

Once your fence is built, your animals will be the best detectors of any holes or gaps in the fence, so let them show you if you have made any mistakes!

