A new flower bed offers you the chance to get creative and fill it with whatever you can imagine. When you’re starting from scratch, there are a few things to consider first.

Here are the questions you need to answer: Where will it go? How much will sunlight will it get? What’s the soil like?

Once you’ve chosen a site, it’s time for the fun part: Flower bed design.

Whether it’s digging up existing grass or creating a raised garden bed you’ll want to choose varieties that do well in your climate and are suited to your site’s exposure to climate. Whether its lowing growing annuals, such as sweet alyssum, or impatiens, or tall flowers like sunflowers, hollyhocks, or cosmos, raised flower bed planting ideas include a center row of tall and medium-height blooms with a border of cascading flowers like bacopa, ivy geranium, moss rose, or calibrachoa.

Other ideas include a garden of single-color flowers, a patriotic mix of red-white-and-blue blooms, a pastel flower bed, or a “moon garden” planted entirely in white flowers.

Building a New Flower Bed