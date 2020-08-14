Why you should consider growing sculpit in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of ours.

Sculpit

Pinterest

Sculpit is a common herb in Italy and Spain, but relatively unheard of in North America. It has long, narrow, lance-like leaves that have a delicate, subtle flavor. It’s a touch bitter, like chicory, with a hint of something similar to tarragon, combined with the spice of arugula.

Sculpit is a cinch to grow and tastes incredible in risottos, salads, and egg dishes. This isn’t just a tasty kitchen herb, however. The plant also sends out delicate little balloon-like flowers in shades of pink and white. Pollinators love sculpit flowers.

Sculpit is one of the easiest herbs to grow, and you almost can’t go wrong, even if your soil isn’t great. Sculpit is easy to grow because, like a lot of hardy herbs, it’s forgiving and reliable. It seems to thrive no matter how much you neglect it.

Advertisement

You’ll be amazed at the flavor sculpit adds to foods and you’ll see why it’s so popular in Italy where they even have an annual festival for it.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Benefits of Growing Sculpit on Your Farm or in Your Garden