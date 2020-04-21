Ginger

Everyone is interested in producing as much as they can from their garden. Cathy Isom has a few tips about what you need to know about dividing plants in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Benefits of Dividing Plants in Your Garden

Yarrow

As your perennial plants get larger, it’s a good idea to consider dividing them. Not only does this make it so that you can plant more elsewhere or share with friends and family, but it’s also necessary to keep certain plants healthy. The benefits of dividing plants will encourage new growth, control the size of the plant, and add more plants to your garden. Not all plants can or should be divided. Dividing plants involves splitting or dividing the crown and rootball, so it is limited to plants that spread out from their central crown. These plants tend to have a clumping growth habit.

Such as Yarrow, cat nip, Daylillies, Creeping Thyme, Asparagus, Horseradish, and Ginger to name a few. Most plants are divided in either the early spring or fall, but some plants can be divided at any time in the year. Each plant has an ideal season for division, so you should do your research to find the best time for your particular species.

I’m Cathy Isom…