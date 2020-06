The California Avocado Commission was, of course, happy to hear that part of the ‘phase-one’ agreement between the U.S. and China included Hass avocados. But now the commission has to wrap it’s collective brains around marketing to a country that size. California Avocado Commission Vice President of Industry Affairs Ken Melban said they proactively spent some federal funds to help scout the region a few years ago.

Listen to the radio report.

Avocado Marketing in China a Massive Undertaking

