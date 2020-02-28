Applications for FARMER Funding Due March 1

Those looking to apply for the Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions program, known as the FARMER program, have until March 1 to submit an application for the first round of funding. The California Air Resources Board is accepting FARMER program applications for funding across 18 California air districts.

A total of $4.65 million in funding is being made available through the program designed to replace old agricultural equipment and vehicles with cleaner equipment to reduce emissions of diesel exhaust and greenhouse gases. Some of the eligible project categories include heavy-duty trucks, off-road vehicles such as tractors, stationary and portable engine sources such as agricultural pumps, utility terrain vehicles or small tractors, and infrastructure engaged in, or supporting, agricultural operations.

There will also be a second round of funding, with applications being accepted May 1through June 1.

