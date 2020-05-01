APHIS to Establish National Incident Coordination Center

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to assist livestock producers affected by the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is establishing a National Incident Coordination Center. The effort will provide direct support to producers who are unable to move their animals to market as a result of complications caused by COVID-19.

The Coordination Center, in coordination with state veterinarians, and other state officials will be helping to identify potential alternative markets if a producer is unable to move animals, and if necessary, advise and assist with depopulation and disposal methods. APHIS will be mobilizing and deploying assets of the National Veterinary Stockpile as needed and will also be securing the services of contractors that can supply additional equipment, personnel, and services. The Natural Resources Conservation Service will also be providing technical assistance to producers and providing cost share assistance in line with program guidelines for disposal.

Listen to the report below.

