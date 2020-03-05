Almond Update: Yearly Middle East Trip Strengthens Key and Emerging Markets

The Almond Board of California makes a yearly trip to India and the United Arab Emirates to meet with several trade partners in the region. This year, the Almond Board of California’s India trade conference held a little more weight as the nation absorbed a lot of product that was diverted from China. ABC’s Vice President of Global Technical and Regulatory Affairs Julie Adams said both events are important to both strengthen key areas and develop emerging markets.

Listen to Adam’s full interview.

