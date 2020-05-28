The Almond Board of California is taking virtual learning one step further starting next month. Virtual tailgate sessions will take a deeper dive into tools growers can take advantage of in the California Almond Sustainability program. But Senior Manager of Field Outreach and Education Tom Devol said growers could go one step further and schedule one-on-one sessions with the team to answer any questions they have about the tools or even just technical challenges.

Listen to Devol’s full interview.

Almond Update: Virtual Tailgates Starting in June

The four group sessions are every Wednesday next month, starting June 3. Register and take part in the event at ABC’s calendar on their website.

