Weed management in orchards is an evolving issue. Some problematic weeds are developing resistance to multiple products and technological advancements aren’t necessarily addressing that issue. UC Cooperative Extension Weed Specialist Brad Hanson said growers should be looking and multiple ways to control their weed problems and always be thinking about using current tools more efficiently.

Listen to Hanson’s full interview.

Almond Update: Stacked Weed Resistance, Reimagining Tools for Better Management

