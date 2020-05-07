Farming continues as states begin to look at opening back up from the COVID-19 pandemic. That means routine elections are also continuing for the Almond Board of California. One grower seat and two handler seats are up for grabs this year and ABC President and CEO Richard Waycott said ballots have been mailed out and need to be returned by May 27. Waycott also updated AgNet West on the current market for almonds during this pandemic.

Listen to Waycott’s full interview for information on the candidates and the market update.

Almond Update: Pending Elections and Pandemic Market Update

Find more information on the elections and how to get a ballot if you didn’t receive one at Almonds.com.

