Almond Update: NOW SIT Research Continuing to Evolve, Improve

The sterile insect technique (SIT) for helping to control navel orangeworm (NOW) in nut crops continues to progress. Sterile moths are being released in almond and pistachio test plots and modifications over the last year have improved the insect’s performance. Almond Board of California‘s Cheif Scientific Officer Josette Lewis gave an update at their annual conference on the project’s progress and possible ways to continue to improve how the sterile insects are delivered.

