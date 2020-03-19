Almond Update: Incentives Help Pay for Upgrades, Orchard Recycling

The Almond Board of California is reminding producers around the state that two beneficial incentive programs remain open for applications. The first being the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s National Air Quality Initiative (NAQI), which can help growers replace high polluting engines in certain counties. ABC’s Principle Analyst Jesse Roseman said the second is the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Healthy Soils Program, which this year includes whole orchard recycling practices.

Listen to Roseman’s full interview.

Roseman added that during COVID-19 closures and restrictions, interested applicants should call their local offices instead of going in. You can find all of the resources to apply at the Almond Board of California’s website.

