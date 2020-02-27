Almond Update: Ideal Conditions Fuel Flash Bloom

Almond bloom started as usual this season, but ideal conditions fueled development and trees went from a few early blossoms to almost full bloom quick. Although rain is needed, California weather has stayed favorable for trees in bloom with warm days and cold nights. UC Cooperative Extension Orchard Advisor Katherine Jarvis-Shean said the bloom period is setting up for a banner year. Growers may see a little more June-drop this year because of the favorable bloom, but Jarvis Shean said that shouldn’t be a concern.

Listen to Jarvis-Shean’s full interview.

UC Cooperative Extension Orchard Advisor Katherine Jarvis-Shean

