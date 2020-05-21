The possibility of almonds to never touch the ground during harvest is getting closer for California producers. An entire session at the 2019 Almond Conference covered the developments towards bringing the practice to the state. Brian Wahlbrink, Co-Owner of Sperry Farms, has experimented with off-ground harvesting in his orchards and has traveled to see how other regions currently harvest this way. He said at the end of the day, the practice would be extremely beneficial for California growers both economically and sustainably.

Listen to Wahlbrink’s full interview.

Almond Update: Getting Closer to Off-ground Harvesting in California

