At last year’s Almond Conference, local Groundwater Sustainability Agencies were being finalized, and the discussion around sustainable plans was looking at every possible idea. Grower and California State Board of Food and Agriculture President Don Cameron spoke to attendees in December about the importance of groundwater recharge in those plans. Cameron’s operation has been at the forefront of the recharge trials, and he said it’s a flexible answer that can only help water basin sustainability.

Listen to Cameron’s full interview.

Almond Update: Flexible Groundwater Recharge Could Be A SGMA Answer

