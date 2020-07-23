almond

Almond Update: Dust Reduction Matters as Harvest Approaches

Taylor Hillman Almond Update

dust reduction

An estimated 3 billion pounds of almonds will soon be harvested in California and dust reduction during that process will matter.

As part of their Almond Orchard 2025 goals, the Almond Board of California launched best management practices for growers to reduce dust. ABC put together resources about keeping your orchard floor clean, sweeper and pickup equipment recommendations, and assistance for upgrading that equipment to low-dust models.

But why is reducing dust at harvest so important? Is it just a nuisance issue? ABC created a video about why it’s essential to the industry, their communities, and California as a whole.

