Almond Update: Cold Storage for Bees, Webinar on Benefits This week

Research is looking at cold storage for bees to help protect colonies against the varroa mite. The practice can stifle mite populations by temporarily slowing down queen bee egg-laying, which varroa mites target for their reproduction. The Almond Board of California, among other groups, is helping fund the research, and Chief Scientific Officer Josette Lewis said it could be another valuable tool for the industry.

Listen to Lewis’ full interview.

ABC is having a webinar about the research on Thursday, March 26, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Look for the Bee Health Webinar event on ABC’s upcoming events calendar.

