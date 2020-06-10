The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the $18 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program back in April. $16 billion of that will go to direct payments for producers who have been significantly impacted by market interruptions from COVID-19 restrictions. A portion of that funding is allocated specifically for specialty crops, which includes almonds, and the Almond Board of California, in partnership with the Almond Alliance of California and USDA’s Farm Service Agency, is hosting an industry-specific webinar to walk producers through applying for assistance. ABC’s Vice President of Global Technical and Regulatory Affairs Julie Adams said there are some differences in the application process for each commodity.

Listen to Adam’s full interview.

Almond Update: CFAP Application Webinar Specifically for Almonds

FSA will be accepting applications for the program until August 28. Industry members can find out how to join the meeting at Almonds.com/events.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.