At the 2019 Almond Conference, the Almond Board of California had a session aimed towards explaining why handlers care if their growers are involved in the California Almond Sustainability Program (CASP). Houston Nuts’ Donnie Hicks was on that panel and said the CASP system is beneficial to growers and handlers in many ways. Aside from helping to maintain the quality of the product and possible cost savings, Hicks said CASP could increase your sustainability, especially with increased reporting from the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Listen to Hick’s full interview.

Almond Update: CASP Benefits Handlers’ and Growers’ Sustainability

