Almond Update: 3 Billion Pound Forecast Fueled by Nuts Per Tree

The National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Objective Almond Forecast confirmed the predicted 3 billion pounds seen in the Subjective Forecast released in May. That in itself is historic and Almond Board of California CEO Richard Waycott said new additions to the report show increases in some regions that fueled that number.

Waycott added that in general, back-to-back years of significant growth could create a supply issue but he believes the industry is well-positioned to handle another double-digit percentage increase in production.

Listen to Waycott’s full interview.

See all of the numbers in the 2020 Objective Almond Forecast.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.