Central Coast counties are facing a potential operation-changing new regulation in the Ag Order 4.0. Although the proposed rules are only for that region, it could be precedent-setting for the rest of the state. Monterey County Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot said fertilizer limitations are still a significant concern in the proposal, and it could limit how many cycles some growers can produce in a given year.

Ag Order 4.0: Fertilizer Limitations Remain a Major Concern

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.