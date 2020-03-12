Ag Day 2020 Canceled

SACRAMENTO, March 12, 2020 – In accordance with a recommendation from public health officials that large public gatherings be canceled or postponed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, CDFA is canceling Ag Day 2020, which was scheduled for March 18 at the State Capitol. This means that CDFA’s annual Bring Your Child to Work Day scheduled for the same date is also canceled.

Ag Day has provided excellent opportunities over the years for members of the public to celebrate the bounty of agriculture, and for farmers and ranchers to meet with members of the California Legislature.

CDFA is proud to present Ag Day to the Capitol community and looks forward to continuing this tradition in 2021.