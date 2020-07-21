Add a little fragrance to your garden to keep an unwanted critter OUT! That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Citronella plant

Mosquitos are a nuisance to have buzzing around your patio and garden and they’re also a legitimate health concern. As an alternative to using unhealthy chemicals to control them, fight back by planting things that will smell pleasant to you, but will repel THEM!

A Citronella plant is capable of keeping a ten square foot area free of mosquitoes. Lemon Balm – with its scent of lemon and hint of mint, will ward off mosquitoes and attract important pollinators like butterflies and bees. Marigolds contain pyrethrum, a compound used in many insect repellants. Position these in pots near the entrances to your home, as well as common mosquito entry points – like open windows – to deter the insects from going past the barrier. Basil makes an outstanding natural mosquito repellent as well, giving off a pungent scent without the leaves having to be crushed or touched. Peppermint, Lavender, Garlic, Rosemary, and Geranium will also add a pleasant fragrance while keeping your garden space mosquito-free.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Adding Fragrance to Your Garden to Keep an Unwanted Critter Out