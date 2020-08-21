2021 Application Open: Top-10 New Products Competition, Sponsored by Bank of America

A 2020 Top-10 New Products Winner holds his trophy at World Ag Expo®

World Ag Expo® established the Top-10 New Products Competition to encourage and celebrate innovation in agriculture. Since the first year, exhibitors have submitted their best new products for judging and have helped move ag forward with products focused on automation, incorporating technology into operations, money saving devices, and more. The contest is open to 2021 World Ag Expo® exhibitors with a product that is new to any market in the world between February 14, 2020 to February 11, 2021.

Recognizing the importance of agriculture innovation, Bank of America became the contest sponsor at the 2017 show. Since that time, Bank of America executives have been at World Ag Expo® to meet the winners and recognize their achievement.

“Bank of America is pleased to once again partner with the World Ag Expo to sponsor this exciting competition that brings the latest farming and agriculture technologies to the forefront,” said Mark A. Riley, Senior Vice President and Fresno/Visalia Market President. “Bank of America has been a leader in financing the needs of ag businesses of all sizes, from small farms to global agribusiness brands so we recognize that human ingenuity combined with strategic financing can help bring new innovations like these to greater scale, helping to make farming easier and more productive.”

New products are judged on originality, innovation, practicality, economy/affordability, and their overall value to agriculture. The panel of judges are industry experts and work as farmers, ranchers, ag bankers, university professors, ag equipment dealers, ag media, and more.

“This contest continues to be creative and highly competitive,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “The submissions highlight the diversity of our World Ag Expo exhibitors. It’s always tough to narrow the entries down to the final ten!”

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall at the World Ag Expo 2020 Opening Ceremonies

Top-10 Winners are recognized with a plaque at World Ag Expo® opening ceremonies, marked on show maps, have a 15 foot Top-10 Winner flag in their show space, are highlighted in the media, and more.

Entering its 54th year, World Ag Expo® is the largest annual outdoor ag trade show in the world. In 2020, the show saw 106,357 attendees from 46 states and 56 countries. With more than 1,400 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States. Exhibit space is available and can be requested at https://bit.ly/WAE21Space.

To enter the 2021 World Ag Expo® Top-10 New Products Competition, sponsored by Bank of America, visit https://bit.ly/WAE21Top10App.