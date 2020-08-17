2020 Grape Harvest Ramping Up Around California

Grape harvest ramped up around California last week.



Sparkling wine grape harvest began last week for wineries around the state. Operations in the Napa and Central Coast regions reported some of the early yields. The Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association said harvest officially began in their area with the inaugural hand harvest of Scheid Family Wines’ Isabelle’s Vineyard. Director of Vineyard operations Greg Gonzales told the association, “This pick date is about four days earlier compared to last year, with the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay coming in between 16 and 18.5 brix (levels). We have had a great growing season. With exceptional fruit set and clusters that look healthy, it’s been a wonderful year so far.”



Mumm Winery in Napa County told the North Bay Business Journal they began harvest last week as well. Winemaker Tami Lotz said their pinot noir grapes arrived last Tuesday. Lots told the journal, “It’s looking like a good season. Everything is tasting really nice. We’ve got some really great acids this year, and probably that’s the result of it being a little earlier.”

Early harvest table grapes around California began a few weeks ago. With the initial sparkling wine variety harvests starting, the entire industry is looking forward to full harvest in Late August and September. Most reports claim that mother nature cooperated this year, and the crop looks good. Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association Executive Director Kim Stemler said, “Although this has been a challenging year for humans, it’s been a positive year for wine grapes locally. Growers and winemakers report great flavor profiles that are phenolically well-developed and balanced.” Stemler added that what that means is the fruit is tasting a little more sugary than they are, and are developing complex flavors.

