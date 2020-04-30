2020 California State Fair Cancelled

It appears that this year’s California State Fair and Food Festival won’t be happening due to the challenges created by COVID-19. At the most recent meeting, Cal Expo’s Board voted to cancel the 2020 California State Fair in accordance with directives issued by Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health. The fair was originally scheduled for July 17 through August 2.

“While we had remained hopeful the California State Fair would be able to continue our 166-year tradition of showcasing the best of California and entertaining the state’s residents and families,” Cal Expo General Manager and CEO Rick Pickering said in a press release, “the Cal Expo Board has decided to cancel the California State Fair and Food Festival until 2021.”

Canceling the state fair, along with many other events hosted at Cal Expo is reportedly having a significant economic impact on Cal Expo and the surrounding region. The Cal Expo grounds are currently being used as a site for drive-through testing, as well as serving as temporary emergency isolation- for homeless individuals who have been exposed or infected.

