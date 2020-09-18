Week in Review: HLB Solution in Sight? Ag Avoids Some Legislative Challenges

Producers may have gotten a bit of relief from potential legislative challenges as the most recent legislative session resulted in significantly fewer bills being passed. Researchers are continuing the fight against Huanglongbing and may have a potential solution in sight. Industry groups expressed disappointment in Governor Gavin Newsom’s endorsement of Proposition 15. A bilingual video series has been made available to help promote a better understanding of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

