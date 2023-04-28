Week in Review: Wet Weather Allows for Full Allocations & ‘Screams’ for More Storage

After substantial rain and snow blanketed the state, reservoirs are nearing capacity and allocations have been updated for California water projects. The cyclical nature of California’s weather patterns emphasizes the need for water infrastructure improvements. Rice planting season is getting a late start with the rainy weather in April having pushed back the timeline. The comment window for the draft guidance for milk alternatives is reopening after an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Get the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

