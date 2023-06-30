Week in Review: Strong Potential for Biologicals & Spotted Lanternfly Mitigation Plan Developed

A total of five biological products were part of the study conducted at the UC Research Farm in Shafter. The new spotted lanternfly mitigation strategy is detailed in a report released this week. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the Republic of India will be lifting retaliatory tariffs on a variety of goods. Almond Alliance CEO, Aubrey Bettencourt said they are working with lawmakers to address some of the limitations of the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. The biologicals sector holds tremendous potential for agriculture, however, work still needs to be done to take full advantage of what they can offer. Get all of the latest agricultural headlines sent to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

