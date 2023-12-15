Week in Review: Role of Organic Production in Regenerative Ag & Successes of Ag Incentive Programs

Founder of Abundant Harvest Organics, Vernon Peterson shared his thoughts on regenerative agriculture at the Organic Grower Summit in Salinas. A Final Environmental Impact Report for the Delta Conveyance Project has been released by the Department of Water Resources. In fiscal year 2023, H-2A visa usage in the U.S. reached a record high of 378,513 certified positions, marking a two percent increase from the previous year. A recent event in the San Joaquin Valley highlighted the successes of equipment replacement incentives in helping to lower agricultural-related air quality emissions. Stay informed about the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the newsletter.

