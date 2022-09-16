Week in Review: Railroad Strike Averted for Now & Little Surprise in Latest Citrus Acreage Report

Railroad unions will now be holding a ratification vote for the agreement, which should keep rail services running. The 2022 Citrus Acreage Report has been released by the California Department of Food and Agriculture, showing bearing acreage as 255,528 acres. Administered by CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation, the Pollinator Habitat Program is designed to increase pollinator habitat on agricultural lands in California. After a frustrating 2021, it appears that watermelon producers are having a successful season this year. Efforts to mitigate the spread of pests and diseases within tomato production include developing better strategies for equipment sanitation. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

