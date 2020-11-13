Week in Review: Prop 15 Defeated, Neonicotinoid Mitigations Moving Forward

Two weeks after the election, results show that Prop 15 has officially been defeated by a margin of more than 550,000 votes. Leadership positions in Congressional agricultural committees will undergo some changes in light of the recent election. The Bureau of Reclamation is moving forward on critically important Friant-Kern Canal repairs. It has been a lengthy process for the California Department of Pesticide Regulation to address neonicotinoids, but the mitigation proposals are moving forward. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

Related