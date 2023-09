Fusarium has largely been kept at bay due to resistant strawberry varieties, however, that could be in jeopardy. The timeline for the California citrus season is later than average but is getting started in the Coachella and Imperial valleys. After the announcement back in June regarding a tariff reduction for U.S. almonds, Indian officials have made good on their commitment. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

Related